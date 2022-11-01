American Legion Homestyle Breakfast - 11/12/22 Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMERICAN LEGION POST 146 WILL BE HAVING A FULL HOMESTYLE BREAKFAST SATURDAY November 12TH STARTING AT 7. PLATES ARE 8 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND 6 DOLLARS FOR CHILDREN UNDER 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County Harold Wayne Phillips John Stinson Norman Odell Ray John Lewis Perry Lawrence County Executive Proclaims Family Court Awareness Month Lawrence County Gospel Music Association Singing - 11/5/22 Cross Road Fire Department Fish Fry - 11/5/22