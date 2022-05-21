Matthew 25 Thrift Shoppe in Green Acres will have a Bag Day on Thursday, May 26 from 9-3:30. $5 buys a 13 gallon bag to fill with clothes and shoes for the whole family. Shop early for the best selection.
