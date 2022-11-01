Beech Grove Baptist Church Revival - 11/6/22 thru 11/12/22 Nov 1, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEECH GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH WILL HAVE A COME TO MEET THE MASTER REVIVAL NOVEMBER 6TH THROUGH THE 12TH. SERVICES SUNDAY AT 11 AND 5, WITH NIGHTLY SERVICES AT 6:30 MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County Harold Wayne Phillips John Stinson Norman Odell Ray John Lewis Perry Lawrence County Executive Proclaims Family Court Awareness Month Lawrence County Gospel Music Association Singing - 11/5/22 Cross Road Fire Department Fish Fry - 11/5/22