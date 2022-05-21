Berea Baptist Church in Athens AL is hosting Rooted in Grace bluegrass gospel group from Pulaski on Sun night 22 May at 6 PM. Church is located at 16779 Lucas Ferry Rd 35611 on west side of Athens. Rooted in Grace is 3 sisters and a brother age 9 thru 17 with astounding harmonies.
