Christmas Extravaganza at First United Methodist Church - 11/3/22 Nov 1, 2022 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HAVING A CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 12 AT THE CHRISTIAN LIFE CENTER. THERE WILL BE A BAKE SALE