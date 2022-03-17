Giles County Veterans Alliance Pancake and Sausage Breakfast - 3/26 Mar 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE GILES COUNTY VETERANS ALLIANCE PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST WILL BE SATURDAY MARCH 26TH FROM 7 TO 10:30. ALL YOU CAN EAT 10 DOLLARS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures Doris Nugent James "Jay" William Athon, Jr. Roger Ladon Schofield Giles County Veterans Alliance Pancake and Sausage Breakfast - 3/26 Albert "Mac" Rochelle Robert Keith Beckman Cooper to Examine Death Cases from 1991