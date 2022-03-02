THE ISBELL FAMILY WILL BE SINGING SUNDAY AT 11 AND 1 AT PEPPERTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1941 COUNTY ROAD 48 IN LEXINGTON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-242-5195.
Latest News
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Clarence "Butch" Gibson
- LUS Announces Road Closure for Friday
- Barbara June Cheatwood
- Two Russellville Men Arrested for Drug Paraphernalia
- West Gaines School Community Club Second Annual Save the School Benefit
- Nick King Family Benefit - 3/5
- Isbell Family Singing - 3/6 @ Peppertown Baptist Church