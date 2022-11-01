It Is Done Church Special Service 11/3/22 Nov 1, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IT IS DONE CHURCH IN LIBERTY GROVE WILL BE HAVING A SPECIAL SERVICE THURSDAY STARTING AT 6:30 WITH PREACHING BY BROTHER TOMMY LANASTER AND SINGING BY ANNOINTED BY GRACE. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County Harold Wayne Phillips John Stinson Norman Odell Ray John Lewis Perry Lawrence County Executive Proclaims Family Court Awareness Month Lawrence County Gospel Music Association Singing - 11/5/22 Cross Road Fire Department Fish Fry - 11/5/22