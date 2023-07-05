KNOB CREEK COMMUNITY CHURCH WILL BE HAVING A REVIVAL TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY WITH SERVICES NIGHTLY AT 7.
Latest News
- Knob Creek Community Church Revival 7/5 to 7/7
- Annual 2nd Sunday in July - OK Baptist Church 7/9
- Lindsey Grove Church Fundraiser - 7/8
- Henryville Community Breakfast - 7/8
- Gospel Singing Beech Grove Baptist - 7/9
- SkillsUSA Selects TCAT Harriman and Pulaski at Two of It's 24 National Models of Excellence
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Lawrence County Commission's Budget Committee to Meet