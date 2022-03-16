LAWRENCE COUNTY FCE CLUBS WILL HAVE A BAKE SALE ON FRIDAY MARCH 18, AT THE EXTENSION OFFICE ON BUFFALO ROAD, STARTING AT 8. PROCEEDS GO TO QUILTS FOR VETERANS.
