LORETTO AMERICAN LEGION POST 146 WILL HAVE A MEAT SHOOT ON SATURDAY MARCH 26TH STARTING AT 10.
Latest News
- The Kellys - Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church - 3/20
- Loretto American Legion Post 146 Meat Shoot - 3/26
- Friends and Family Day - Blue Water Baptist Church - 3/20
- The Kellys - West Point Baptist Church - 3/20
- Loretto High School Senior Graduation Drug Free Party Fundraiser - Fish Fry - 4/9
- Mars Hill Community Club Meeting - 3/17
- Revival New Hope Missionary Baptist Church - 3/14 thru 3/18
- Loretto American Legion Post 146 Legion Meeting - 11/17