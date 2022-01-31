LORETTO DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL WILL BEGIN TAKING REGISTRATIONS FOR THE 2022 SEASON ON TUESDAY. REGISTRATION FEE IS 50 DOLLARS PER PLAYER WITH DISCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN ONE CHILD AND IS FOR AGES 4 TO 12. TO SIGN UP GO TO CLUBS.BLUESOMBRERO.COM/LORETTOPARKSANDREC .
Latest News
- Timothy Eugene Hamm
- Mary Ellen Fox Clark
- Shirley Ann Wilburn
- Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest Over the Weekend
- Free Covid 19 Testing Tuesday at Athens Limestone Public Library Parking Lot
- Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet
- Mt. Pleasant Commissioners to Meet for Special Called Meeting