LORETTO

LORETTO DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL WILL BEGIN TAKING REGISTRATIONS FOR THE 2022 SEASON ON TUESDAY. REGISTRATION FEE IS 50 DOLLARS PER PLAYER WITH DISCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN ONE CHILD AND IS FOR AGES 4 TO 12. TO SIGN UP GO TO CLUBS.BLUESOMBRERO.COM/LORETTOPARKSANDREC .

