Next Saturday, July 23, the Loretto Farmers Market will host its first annual Farm to Market Dinner. We will be preparing a delicious meal with our locally grown produce. Tickets are available at the Market Table this Friday. Tickets are $20.00 each and the meal will include vegetable lasagna, eggplant parmesan, salad, drink and dessert (prepared by our vendors). After-dinner coffee from Copper Cockerel will also be available. Tickets must be purchased now, so come to the market this week, get your tickets and enjoy all our fresh produce, treats and crafts. There will be a lot of produce at the market this week including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, eggplant, okra, squash, zucchini and corn. We will have local honey again this week. Home-baked goodies including sourdough bread, Mexican cornbread, cakes, cupcakes and cobblers, candy, cookies and fried pies. Farm fresh eggs, fresh cut flowers and jams and jellies will be available. Craft vendors will have a large variety of woodworks, aprons, dish cloths, pottery, stuffed animals, creams, lotions and soaps. Munchies will be back with hot dogs, brats, hamburgers and gyros.