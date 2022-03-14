THE LORETTO HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR GRADUATION DRUG FREE PARTY FUNDRAISER WILL BE HELD ON APRIL 9TH. THE FISH FRY WILL BE HELD FROM 4 TO 6 AT ST. JOSEPH FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH. COST IS 10 DOLLARS.
Loretto High School Senior Graduation Drug Free Party Fundraiser - Fish Fry - 4/9
