Loretto Lions Club Hamburger Steak Supper - 3/26 Mar 25, 2022 6 hrs ago

LORETTO LIONS CLUB WILL BE HAVING A HAMBURGER STEAK SUPPER SATURDAY FROM 4:30 TO 7:30 AT THE LORETTO CIVIC CENTER. TICKETS ARE 14 DOLLARS.