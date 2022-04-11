Real Love Community Baptist Church, located at 8761 Highway 43, Florence, Alabama, will be having "Youth & Kids Connection" on the first Wednesday of each month, from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM. This is for ages 2 years through high school This will include a meal, a devotion, a chance to get to know each other, and tutoring for any students that want and/or need it. You can call (256)-904-3601, or send us an email at reallovecbc@gmail.com, for more information. Everyone welcome!
