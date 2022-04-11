The Way Church @ 396 Tripp Rd in Lawrenceburg is having a revival meeting May 4,5,&6 with Brother Darrell Dumas from Meridian Mississippi. We would like to invite everyone that will or can to join us in worship and learn of Gods word and be uplifted in your spirit. PASTOR Larry Creekmore 931-242-7038
