NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH WILL BE HAVING A REVIVAL TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY WITH SERVICES NIGHTLY AT 7.
Revival New Hope Missionary Baptist Church - 3/14 thru 3/18
