SECOND FOOD HARVEST WILL ALSO HAVE A FOOD DISTRIBUTION WEDNESDAY JUNE 29TH FROM 1:30 TO 4:30 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG.
- Eddie Steelman
