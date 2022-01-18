SIGN UPS FOR CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL LEAGUE IN LAWRENCEBURG Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SIGN UPS FOR THE CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL LEAGUE IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BEGIN FEBRUARY 7TH AT FOX'S SPORTING GOODS. THE LAST DAY FOR SIGNUPS WILL BE FEBRUARY 25TH. TRYOUTS WILL BE HELD FEBRUARY 26TH AND 27TH. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Danny Ray Olive, Sr. Mary Alice Fetzer Robert Marion Newton Kathie Goodwin Thomas Bobby E. Wiginton SIGN UPS FOR CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL LEAGUE IN LAWRENCEBURG Elderly Person Found in Apartment Following Fire Applications Now Open for Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program