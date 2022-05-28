REVEREND DEZI FLETCHER AND MENS CHOIR OF WEST END CHURCH OF FAYETTEVILLE WILL BE HAVING A SERVICE SUNDAY AT 2 AT KNOB CREEK COMMUNITY CHURCH.
Latest News
- Omega Force Strength Team Free Event - 6/4
- Loretto Memorial Day Ceremonies - 5/30
- West Point Community Candidate Meet and Greet and Club Fundraiser - 6/18
- Loretto Youth Football League Swamp John's Dinner - 6/2
- Singing at New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church - 6/4
- Holly Creek Fire Hall Fish Fry - 5/28
- Singing Sunday at Knob Creek Community Church - 5/29
- St. Joseph Church of Christ Singing - 5/29