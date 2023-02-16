VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH WILL BE HAVING AN ANNIVERSARY REVIVAL CELEBRATING THEIR 39TH YEAR FEBRUARY 19TH THRU THE 22ND. SERVICE ON SUNDAY WILL BE AT 10,11 AND 5 WITH BROTHER JERRY GEORGE. SERVICES MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY WILL BE AT 6:30.
Latest News
- Tornado Touches Down in Lawrence County
- Sheila Watkins
- Katherine Thigpen
- The Perrys at New Life Freewill Baptist Church - 2/18
- Barnesville Baptist Church Pancake and Sausage Breakfast - 2/18
- Leonard Paul Insco
- Center Point Fire and Rescue Hamburger Steak Supper - 3/3/23