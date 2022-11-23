West End Community Club Breakfast - 11/26 Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST END COMMUNITY CLUB BREAKFAST WILL BE SATURDAY FROM 6:30 TO 9. PLATES ARE 8 DOLLARS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Lawrence County Election Commission to Meet Monday Charles Edward Jennings Billy Kilburn Lawrence County Commission Meeting Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting West End Community Club Breakfast - 11/26 Henryville Community Club Meeting - 12/5 Siinging 12/3 @ New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church