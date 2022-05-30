West End Community Club Meeting - 6/7 May 30, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MeetingWest End Community Club Regular monthly MeetingTue. June 7th, 2022Meal 6 PM with meeting to follow at 6:30Guest Speaker AJ Depriest Healthcare Policy Analysis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sections AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News West End Community Club Meeting - 6/7 Roger Dale Scott Memorial Day 2022 Katherine Jane Roach Giles County Legislative Committee to Meet Wednesday UNA Receives Scholarship Award from ABA Department of Revenue Monthly Webinar Series City of Ethridge to Hold Public Hearing Concerning Budget