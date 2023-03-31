THE WEST END COMMUNITY CLUB REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING IS TUESDAY WITH MEAL AT 6 AND MEETING TO FOLLOW AT 6:30 WITH GUEST SPEAKER SHERIFF JOHN MYERS.
Latest News
- Michael James Lugert
- Fish Fry @ New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church - 4/22
- 15th Annual Weathers Family Bluegrass and Gospel Concert - 4/22
- Henryville Cemetery Fundraiser - 4/22
- Henryville Community Club Meeting - 4/3
- West End Community Club Regular Meeting - 4/4
- Benefit for Janice Angel Arnold - 4/7
- Lindsey Grove Cemetery Annual Meeting - 4/6