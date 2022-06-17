Come enjoy the Loretto Farmers Market this Friday from 4:30-7:00. Berry season is here, so come enjoy fresh picked blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. Produce this week will include tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, potatoes, beets, peppers (salsa, jalapeno and banana), carrots, green onions and microgreens. Farm fresh eggs as will fresh cut flowers are also available. Come try out some fresh roasted coffee, roasted and flavored by one of our vendors. Craft vendors will have woodwork designs, refurbished household décor and flower arrangements. We have two vendors with a large variety of creams, lotions and soaps. Home-baked goodies will include sourdough bread and rolls, fudge, cakes and cupcakes, and fried pies. Next week (June 24), Grubs on Hubs Off the Hook (food truck) will be joining the market with a variety of great meals.
- What's New This Week @ the Loretto Farmer's Market