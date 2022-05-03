Ernest “Ernie” Glenn Chaffin, Sr. of Pulaski passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Carthage, TN on March 19, 1931 and was 91 years old.
Ernie served in the US Navy. Through the years he worked at Southern Bell Telephone Company, owned and operated Bluebird Sporting Goods, and was a financial planner for Ameriprise before retiring in the early 90’s. He was an avid TN Vols and Titans football fan. He and Joyce enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and bluegrass music festivals and antiquing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 from 11:00am until 12:00pm with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 in Maplewood Cemetery.
Mr. Chaffin was preceded in death by his wife Vera Joyce Fitzgerald Chaffin, parents John Thomas and Julia Haynie Chaffin, sister, Virginia Swafford and brothers, James and Bobby Chaffin.
He is survived by his;
Son, Ernest Glenn Chaffin, Jr. of Pulaski. TN.
Daughter, Laura Ann (Hugh) Moffett of Fayetteville, TN.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Ernest Glenn Chaffin, Sr.
