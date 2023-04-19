THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING AN INDIVIDUAL SEEN TAKING ITEMS FROM A PROPERTY ON ROCK SPRINGS ROAD ON SUNDAY. THE INDIVIDUAL WAS SEEN LOADING THE STOLEN THE ITEMS INOT A MID TO EARLY 1990S RED CHEVROLET SINGLE CAB PICKUP TRUCK. THE TRUCK LEFT GOING TOWARD SOWELL MILL PIKE. ON MONDAY THE SAME MALE RETURNED AND STOLE A 16 FOOT DOVE TAIL TRAILER WITH WHITE WHEELS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
