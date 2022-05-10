NEWS

THE 11 DAY MANHUNT ENDED MONDAY IN INDIANA FOR FORMER ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER VICKY WHITE AND ESCAPED PRISONER CASEY WHITE. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THE COUPLE WAS SPOTED IN EVENASVILLE INDIANA AND A CHASE ENSUED AFTER US MARSHALS GATHERED AT A HOTEL WHERE THE TWO HAD BEEN STAYING. THE PURSUIT ENDED WHEN THE CADILLAC DRIVEN BY VICKY WRECKED AND ROLLOVER. VICKY REPORTEDLY SHOT HERSELF AND WS TRANSPORTED TO AN AREA HOSPITAL WHERE SHE LATER DIED. CASEY WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO JAIL WHERE HE AWAITS EXTRADITION TO BE ARRAIGNED IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. CASEY, HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ESCAPE AND HE IS SET TO APPREAR IN COURT ON JUNE 13TH.  

