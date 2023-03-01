NEWS

13 CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE FROM ACROSS THE STATE OF TENNESSEE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THEIR SUPPORT OF TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE’S TRANSPORTATION MODERNIZATION ACT OF 2023. THE ACT WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED BY LEE ON JANUARY 5TH OF THIS YEAR PROPOSES A STATEWIDE INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN THAT WOULD APPROVE PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS TO RAPIDLY EXPAND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND RELIEVE CONGESTION IN THE STATE’S RAPIDLY GROWING URBAN AND RURAL COMMUNITIES. LAWRENCE COUNTY ALONG WITH MAURY COUNTY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY WERE AMONG THE 13 CHAMBERS SHOWING THEIR ENDORSEMENT. RYAN EGLY, PRESIDENT, AND CEO OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER ADVISED “GOVERNOR LEE’S PROPOSED TRANSPORTATION MODERNIZATION ACT ENSURES THAT BUSINESSES AND RESIDENTS ALIKE MAINTAIN ADEQUATE ACCESS TO KEY MARKETS,” HE WENT TO COMMENT THAT “THESE PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD FOR TENNESSEANS AND ESPECIALLY ESSENTIAL FOR SUSTAINING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN RURAL TENNESSEE.”

