NEWS

THE FIRST ANNUAL ROTARY SLOW PITCH CO-ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT WILL BE HELD ON JULY 29TH STARTING AT 5 PM AT THE WAYNESBORO SPORTSPLEX. TEAM ENTRY IS 250 DOLLARS WITH PLAYERS AGED 18 AND OLDER. THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS FRIDAY. PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE WAYNESBORO DIAMOND CLUB TO BENEFIT WAYNE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND WAYNE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TEAMS.

Recommended for you