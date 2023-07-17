THE FIRST ANNUAL ROTARY SLOW PITCH CO-ED SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT WILL BE HELD ON JULY 29TH STARTING AT 5 PM AT THE WAYNESBORO SPORTSPLEX. TEAM ENTRY IS 250 DOLLARS WITH PLAYERS AGED 18 AND OLDER. THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS FRIDAY. PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE WAYNESBORO DIAMOND CLUB TO BENEFIT WAYNE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND WAYNE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TEAMS.
1st Annual Rotary Slow Pitch Co-Ed Softball Tournament in Wayne County
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wayne, Lawrence and southern Giles Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loretto, or 16 miles southwest of Lawrenceburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Goodspring, Leoma, Westpoint and Iron City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE GILES LAWRENCE WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, LAWRENCEBURG, PULASKI, AND WAYNESBORO.
