lawco

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR THE 2022 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AND THE SMALL BUSINESS HALL OF FAME. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAW CO TN DOT COM OR CALL 931-762-4911. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS JUNE 1ST. THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT THE 73RD ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBERSHIP MEETING ON JULY 14TH AT THE LAKES VENUE.

Recommended for you