GOSPEL MUSIC LOVERS HAVE CONVERGED ON LAWRENCEBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE 2022 JAMES D-VAUGHN SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL. THE EVENT IS ONCE AGAIN BEING HELD AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER IN DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG. ALL FEATURED CONCERTS WILL BE BEGIN AT 7 TONIGHT AND FRIDAY AND AT 2 ON SATURDAY. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT LAWRENCEBURG T-N DOT GOV.
2022 James D Vaughn Southern Gospel Music Festival Going on Now
