NEWS

THE 2022 TENNESSEE MUSIC AND FOOD FESTIVAL FEATURING THE CLASH OF THE MONSTER TRUCKS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY APRIL 23RD AT ROTARY PARK. GATES OPEN AT 11 WITH THE MONSTER TRUCK SHOW TO BEGIN AT 1:30. LIVE MUSIC FOLLOWS AROUND 5. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAWRENCEBURG TN ROTARY DOT ORG.

Recommended for you