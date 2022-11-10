NEWS

THE 26th ANNUAL SANTA FOR SENIORS CHRISTMAS DRIVE OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF THIS WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT WLX RADIO STATION LOCATED AT 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 12TH. UP TO 650 LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE SERVED THROUGH THE DRIVE EACH YEAR. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED DECEMBER 14 THROUGH DECEMBER 18TH FOR PACKING AND DELIVERING. PICKUP THIS YEAR WILL BE BEHIND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-0240 OR EMAIL SANTAFORSENIORSLC@YAHOO.COM.

