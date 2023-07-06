Breaking News

A 3-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WAS AIRLIFTED THIS AFTERNOON FROM A PROPERTY IN ETHRIDGE FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A SMALL CALIBER PISTOL. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE HOME WHERE THE FEMALE WAS FOUND ALERT AND RESPONDING. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE A YOUNGER SIBLING WAS HANDLING THE FIREARM WHEN IT ACCIDENTALLY WENT OFF. IN ADDITION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, MEMBERS OF THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RESPONDED AS DID AIR EVAC.

Recommended for you