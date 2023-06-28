NEWS

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, MICHAEL SPITZER, HAS SECURED A $103,991 STATE GRANT TO ESTABLISH AN ADULT MENTAL HEALTH COURT IN THE 32ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT, WHICH CONSISTS OF HICKMAN, LEWIS, AND PERRY COUNTIES. LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT WAS SELECTED BY THE STATE TO RECEIVE AND ADMINISTER THE FUNDS FOR THIS GRANT, WHICH IS BEING DISTRIBUTED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH & SUBSTANCE SERVICES. THIS IS A FULLY FUNDED GRANT REQUIRING NO MATCH. THE PURPOSE OF A MENTAL HEALTH COURT IS TO PROVIDE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE TREATMENT AND SUPERVISION TO ELIGIBLE DEFENDANTS, AS OPPOSED TO THE LOCAL JAIL OR PRISON. BEING ABLE TO IDENTIFY SUCH PEOPLE WILL DECREASE THE BURDEN ON THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AND LOCAL JAILS.

