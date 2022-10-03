THE 33RD ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF OKTOBERFEST IS GOING ON NOW IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. IN KEEPING WITH TRADITION, THERE WILL BE GERMAN FOOD, PARTIES, DANCING AND OTHER EVENTS THROUGH OUT THE MONTH. FROM THE CROWNING OF MISTER AND MISS OKTOBERFEST TO THE ANNOUNCING OF THE NEW BURGERMEISTER. OKTOBERFEST IS ABOUT FOOD, FUN, AND FELLOWSHIP. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LORETTO LIFT UP’S FACEBOOK PAGE.
