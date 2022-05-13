NEWS

THE 35TH ANNUAL ARTS ALIVE FESTIVAL IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN SATURDAY MAY 21ST FROM 9 TO 5 AND WILL END ON SUNDAY MAY 22ND FROM 10 TO 5. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FLORENCE IN WILSON PARK. THE FESTIVAL WILL FEATURE ALL KINDS OF ARTISTS AS WELL AS FOOD AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS.

