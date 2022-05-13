THE 35TH ANNUAL ARTS ALIVE FESTIVAL IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN SATURDAY MAY 21ST FROM 9 TO 5 AND WILL END ON SUNDAY MAY 22ND FROM 10 TO 5. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FLORENCE IN WILSON PARK. THE FESTIVAL WILL FEATURE ALL KINDS OF ARTISTS AS WELL AS FOOD AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS.
Latest News
- 35th Annual Arts Alive Festival
- Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Auditions
- Florence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- National Senior Fraud Awareness Day is Sunday
- Lawrence County EMS Celebrated during EMS Week
- Loretto Farmer's Market is Back
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Park Selected for 2022 Bluecross Healthy Place Project
- Christopher "Ryong" Adams
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Sunny
83° / 62°
8 PM
73°
9 PM
70°
10 PM
69°
11 PM
66°
12 AM
65°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Wise Granted Bond Following Tuesday Hearing
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Marshall Counties
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint: Maury County
- Colbert County Man Now Facing Murder Charges After Thursday's Fatal Stabbing
- Lauderdale Couple Perishes in House Fire
- Vicky Sue Davis White
- Colbert County Drug Raid
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- Wanted Person Captured Over the Weekend in Wayne County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.