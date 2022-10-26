NEWS

THE 37TH ANNUAL TENNESSEE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS WILL BE HELD SATURDAY (NOVEMBER 12) AT 6 IN GYM NUMBER 3 AT ROTARY PARK.  THE EVENT WILL FEATURE ENTERTAINMENT THROUGHOUT THE EVENING AND A BAKED GOODS AUCTION.  PROCEEDS FROM THE FUNDRAISER WILL BENEFIT THE 33RD ANNUAL SPIRIT OF SANTA PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES CLOTHING AND TOYS FOR CHRISTMAS FOR LOCAL CHILDREN IN NEED.  ADMISSION IS FREE BUT DONATIONS OF CANNED FOOD AND UNWRAPPED TOYS AND KIDS CLOTHING ARE ENCOURAGED.  FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 931-242-2248 OR 931-242-1219.

