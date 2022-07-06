NEWS

4 SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED OVER THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND AFTER BEING CAUGHT TAKING METAL OUT OF A CONTRACTORS’ DUMPSTER. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO WEST COLLEGE STREET ON MONDAY NIGHT AFTER WITNESSES OBSERVED A WHITE TAHOE BACK UP TO THE DUMPSTER NEAR SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL AND PUT METAL INTO THEIR TRAILER. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES LOCATED THE INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE PUTTING THE METAL BACK IN THE DUMPSTER. THE CONTRACTOR WAS NOTIFIED AND ADVISED HE HAD NOT GIVEN PERMISSION FOR ANYONE TO COME AND TAKE MATERIALS FROM THE JOB SITE. THE INDIVIDUALS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INICIDENT.

