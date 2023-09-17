NEWS

STATE 4-H SPECIALISTS AND THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE FEDERATION ARE HOSTING A VIRTUAL OUTDOOR RECREATION/SHOOTING SPORTS PROJECT GROUP.  THE GROUP WILL MEET BY ZOON ON THE FIRST TUESDAY OF EACH MONTH FROM 5:30 TO 6:30 P.M.  THE FIRST MEETING WILL BE ON OCTOBER 3.  TOPICS TO BE TAUGHT INCLUDE CONSERVATION AND ECOLOGY OF DEER, FISHING, RABBIT AND SQUIRREL HUNTING, TRAPPING, KNOT-TYING, FISHING LURES, TURKEY CALLS AND CAMPING.      JOINING IS FREE, AND OPEN TO ALL TENNESSEE 4-H MEMBERS IN 4TH THROUGH 12TH GRADES.  FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:  TINYURL.COM/42CCMVXM.

Recommended for you