LOCAL 4-H STUDENTS ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS YEAR’S T-SHIRT DESIGN CONTEST. THE WINNING DESIGNS WILL BE FEATURED ON T-SHIRTS SOLD AT LOCAL CO-OPS AND STOCKDALES, WITH A PERCENTAGE OF THE PROCEEDS DONATED TO LOCAL 4-H PROGRAMS. THE WINNING DESIGNER WILL RECEIVE AN iPAD and APPLE PENCIL, VALUED AT $600. DESIGNS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY SEPTEMBER 30. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND CONTEST RULES VISIT: OURCOOP.COM.
- Governor Lee Announces Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program
- Fain Court Vandalism Under Investigation
- 4-H Offers Virtual Outdoor Recreation/Shooting Sports
- 4-H Students Invited to Participate in T-Shirt Design Contest
- Police Investigate Thefts from Construction Site
- School Board To Hold Special Session, Regular Session
- State Unemployment Rate Remains Steady During August
- City of Lawrenceburg Property Tax Notices Distributed Early
- THP CHECKPOINT ON FRIDAY
- Death Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Suspect Arrested on Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Lamar Arrested and Faces Charges in Lauderdale County
- Motor Vehicle Accident Monday in Maury County
- Lauderdale County Man Arrested for Public Intoxication in Lawrence County
- LPD responds to Break In Call at Business
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
- State Unemployment Rate Remains Steady During August
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
