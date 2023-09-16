NEWS

LOCAL 4-H STUDENTS ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS YEAR’S T-SHIRT DESIGN CONTEST.  THE WINNING DESIGNS WILL BE FEATURED ON T-SHIRTS SOLD AT LOCAL CO-OPS AND STOCKDALES, WITH A PERCENTAGE OF THE PROCEEDS DONATED TO LOCAL 4-H PROGRAMS.  THE WINNING DESIGNER WILL RECEIVE AN iPAD and APPLE PENCIL, VALUED AT $600.  DESIGNS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY SEPTEMBER 30.  FOR MORE INFORMATION AND CONTEST RULES VISIT:  OURCOOP.COM.

