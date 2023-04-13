4-H Summer Adventures
The Lawrence County 4-H Program is pleased to announce several exciting opportunities for 4-H members. This summer offers something for everybody, even though it may look a little different! There should be a topic for all interests to help cure those summertime blues!
The following camps are available this summer. Contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 762-5506 to register or receive additional information or email Mr. Matt at cadams11@utk.edu. Follow the Lawrence County Extension Office Facebook and Lawrence County 4-H Facebook page for updates on all Extension programming. Any youth wanting to attend any of the camps can participate in fundraising options to help offset camp fees. Registration can be made online at https://tiny.utk.edu/2023LawCo4HCamp
- Jr. 4-H Camp – June 12-16 – this five-day camp will be held at the Ridley 4-H Center in Columbia, TN, and has many fun activities. Enjoy swimming, recreation, rifle, archer range, putt-putt, campfires, etc. The registration deadline is May 30, and the cost is $330.00 with a fundraising option. Grades 4,5, and 6 can attend this camp.
- 4-H Target Smart Camp - May 29- June 2 is also known as a shooting sports camp; This camp teaches safety and responsible use of shotguns, muzzleloaders, archery, and rifles. The registration deadline is June 15 costs $360.00, with a fundraising option. Grades 5-9 can attend this camp.
- 4-H Junior High Adventure Camp -June 26-30- is open for youth in 7-8 grades. It will be held in Columbia, TN, at the Ridley 4-H Center. This camp offers many activities, including kayaking, nature hikes, shooting sports, swimming, etc. The registration deadline is June 5; the registration cost is $330.00.
- 4-H Electric Camp – June 26-39 is a fun-filled, rewarding adventure in electricity at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. This camp is for youth in 6, 7, and 8 grades. Youth will work with electrical specialists from across the state and have a chance to explore careers in energy, electricity, and basic science. It will be an electrifying experience. The registration deadline is May 10, and the registration cost is $325.00
- 4-H Line and Design Camp – July 10-12 at the University of Tennessee at Martin. How do three days of making cool crafts and more extraordinary friends sound to you? Are you interested in learning to sew? Would you like to learn how to make pottery? If you said YES, then this camp is DEISGNED for you! This camp is open to any youth in 5-12 grade. The registration deadline is June 14, and the registration cost is $130.00
- Culinary U Camp – July 5-7 at the University of Tennessee at Martin. This camp is for youth in 9th – 12th grades. Join us for three days of cooking competitions, learning knife skills, baking, and cooking techniques. The registration deadline is June 16.
Please feel free to contact the Lawrence County Extension Office for additional information regarding camp scholarships or camp fundraising options. You can register online at: https://tiny.utk.edu/2023LawCo4HCamp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.