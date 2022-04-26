NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ARTS COMMISSION HAS ANNOUNCED THE WINNERS OF THE 42ND ANNUAL MARGUERITE ROSE BURTON AWARD SHOW.  AMONG THE WINNERS, INCLUDE, IN THE ADULT CATEGORY, FIRST PLACE AND SECOND PLACE WENT TO EMILY LAND, AND THIRD PLACE TO CHRISTEN PILKINTON. IN THE STUDENT CATEGORY, FIRST AND SECOND PLACE WENT TO ALLISON PILKINTON, AND THIRD TO FLORENCE LEJOY. THE EXHIBIT WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAY AT THE CROCKETT ARTS CENTER THROUGH MAY 6TH

