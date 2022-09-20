NEWS

The 44TH ANNUAL CAR AND TRUCK SHOW AND FLEA MARKET SPONSORED BY THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLASSICS CAR CLUB WILL BE HELD SATURDAY OCTOBER 22ND FROM 9 TO 1 AT ROTARY PARK.  REGISTRATION FEE IS 20 DOLLARS WITH EACH ADDITIONAL VEHICLE 15 DOLLARS.  TRAILER PARKING SPACES ARE AVAILABLE AND THE FIRST 100 REGISTERED VEHICLES WILL BE GIVEN DASH PLAQUES.  THIS YEAR'S PROCEEDS GO TO THE DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER #40. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-1538 OR 931-242-2491.

Recommended for you