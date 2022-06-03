MSPD

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT 4TH ANNUAL CAMP COPS WILL BE HELD THRUSDAY JULY 14TH . REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR 40 KIDS AGE 8 TO 12 AND THE COST IS FREE. THE CAMP WILL BE 9 AM TO 3 PM. REGISTRATION ENDS JUNE 20TH.

