8Oaks Recovery, Inc., will expand its addiction recovery services this year. The nonprofit, Christian-based clinical treatment program currently serves adult males ages 18-65 years old at their West Point location in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., as well as the male and female inmates in the Lawrence County jail.
Joint Commission (JCAHO) accredited and Veterans Affairs (VA) contracted, the program can now accept most private HMO and PPO insurance and VA referrals.
Beginning as a dream, Lead Pastor of United Church David Morgan brought 8Oaks to fruition in 2012 by first helping those suffering from substance abuse disorder in the local church and community through one-on-one discipleship and counseling. Soon the need became so great that a volunteer team was built, and 8Oaks Recovery Inc. was formed. Since then, the work has and continues to vastly expand.
“Today, addiction touches every family; it’s no longer if, it’s when,” said Morgan. “The good news is that recovery is possible for everyone! 8Oaks’s unique blend of Christ-centered, clinical treatment brings hope and renewed purpose to all.”
8Oaks Recovery is now providing treatment services at an outpatient facility, along with its sober-living facility. This format allows it to treat local residents as well as people who live outside of the Lawrence County area, conducting intensive outpatient and group therapy and rapidly increasing services to meet the challenges ahead. The program has a unique blend of Biblical teaching within a framework of clinical supervision and oversight. This allows people to receive Christian-based treatment while utilizing their health insurance.
Over the years, 8Oaks has garnered not only local support but has also won the heart of country music artist and known philanthropist Darryl Worley along with the backing of the Darryl Worley Foundation. The mission of The Darryl Worley Foundation is to create and aid organizations that assist with human need and welfare, community support and education.
“Dreams do come true! I haven’t been this excited to be part of something since I landed my first major label recording contract,” Worley said. “Helping those who struggle with addiction find freedom is a cause I’ll fight for the rest of my life.”
8Oaks Recovery is a 501c3 non-profit, 30-, 60- and 90-day, Christian-based, intensive outpatient and sober living treatment program consisting of guided group and individual therapy with licensed, Christian drug and alcohol counselors; licensed mental health therapists; and experienced pastoral, spiritual development.
For more information on 8Oaks Recovery, Inc., or if you need help or have questions about addiction and recovery, please call 931-774-7296 or visit the website at the8oaks.com
