bulls and barrels

THE 8TH ANNUAL ABIGAIL'S PLAN BULLS AND BARRELS EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AUGUST 27TH AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG.  EXTREME BULL AND BRONC RIDING STARTS AT 7 WITH MUSIC STARTING AT 5:30. CONCESSIONS WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE LIONS CLUB ALONG WITH NUTTY BARS, KETTLE CORN AND MORE. TICKETS ARE 15 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND 10 DOLLARS FOR KIDS 4 TO 12. GATES OPEN AT 5.  AS THE GRANDSTAND SEATS ARE COVERED, THE EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE.

