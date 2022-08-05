THE 8TH ANNUAL ABIGAIL'S PLAN BULLS AND BARRELS EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AUGUST 27TH AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. EXTREME BULL AND BRONC RIDING STARTS AT 7 WITH MUSIC STARTING AT 5:30. CONCESSIONS WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE LIONS CLUB ALONG WITH NUTTY BARS, KETTLE CORN AND MORE. TICKETS ARE 15 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND 10 DOLLARS FOR KIDS 4 TO 12. GATES OPEN AT 5. AS THE GRANDSTAND SEATS ARE COVERED, THE EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE.
