NEWS

THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HOLDING A 9-11 CEREMONY SUNDAY FROM 8 TO 8:30 IN FIREFIGHTERS PARK TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF TH ATTACKS ON SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2011 AND REMEMBER AND HONOR THE BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN OF EMERGENCY SERVICES. THE PARK IS LOCATED AT 1000 SOUTH GARDEN STREET NEAR COLUMBIA FIRE STATION 1.

